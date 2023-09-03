Britney flaunts new tattoo

Amid her separation from husband Sam Asghari, singer Britney Spears got a new tattoo on her back. On Friday, Britney took to Instagram to show off her new ink, which featured the reptile design sitting right above her fairy tattoo on the lower spine. “My new snake tattoo, guys. I’m so excited,” she said in the clip. “It doesn’t hurt that bad, actually,” Britney added. The Toxic hitmaker simply captioned the video with a snake emoji.
This video comes amid her shocking split from Sam, after he filed for divorce from the singer last month. A few days ago, Britney penned a lengthy note on Instagram, speaking for the first time publicly about the end of her marriage to the 29-year-old model.
