Britney Spears announces miscarriage with heartbreaking note

Britney Spears had recently announced that she was expecting her first child with her husband Sam Asghari but in an unfortunate turn of events, the singer suffered a miscarriage.
Britney took to her social media account on Sunday and announced her miscarriage with a heartbreaking note as she said, “We lost our miracle baby.” The note read, “It is with deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy. This is a devastating time for any parent...Our love for each other is our strength.”
