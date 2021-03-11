Britney Spears' first husband crashes her wedding, arrested by police

Britney Spears’ wedding to Sam Asghari was interrupted on Thursday by the pop star’s ex-husband, Jason Alexander, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. Sergeant Cyrus Zadeh said that the Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Spears’ residence in California to investigate a trespassing complaint, during which they made contact with Alexander. After running a records check, Alexander was found to have an out of county warrant.—IANS