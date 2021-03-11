Britney Spears' first husband crashes her wedding, arrested by police

Britney Spears’ wedding to Sam Asghari was interrupted on Thursday by the pop star’s ex-husband, Jason Alexander, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. Sergeant Cyrus Zadeh said that the Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Spears’ residence in California to investigate a trespassing complaint, during which they made contact with Alexander. After running a records check, Alexander was found to have an out of county warrant.—IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rajya Sabha polls: BJP's Krishan Lal Panwar, Independent candidate Kartikeya Sharma elected from Haryana; Cong's Ajay Makan loses
The counting was halted for almost eight hours after BJP fil...
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann vows action against relatives of 'influential' people who got jobs on fake documents
CM warned that such people would be taken to task and taxpay...
Action to be taken against Congress MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi for cross-voting
Bishnoi is said to have voted for JJP-backed BJP-supported I...
China hardening its position along boundary with India: US Def Secy
This is the second such observation by a senior US official ...