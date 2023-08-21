Britney Spears refuses to part with her dogs amid ongoing divorce battle

IANS

In the midst of her ongoing divorce battle with her husband, Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are caught in a tussle involving their dogs, who the pop star has refused to give up, stating that she won’t give her estranged partner custody of her pooches. While the ongoing split is tough for her and “painful experience” as she had earlier detailed, but something that had to be done, the fight over their dogs is far more fierce.

Amidst the couple going through their split, where the singer is more than happy to return her diamond ring which got on her engagement, but is refusing to let her estranged husband “seize custody” of her pooches.