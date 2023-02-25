Aparshakti Khurana to join brother Ayushmann as host of Zee Cine Awards 2023

Aparshakti and Ayushmann will be hosting Zee Cine awards this year. The ceremony will take place in Mumbai on February 26.
Aparshakti says, “It’s always great to work with him. We had previously hosted another show together and that was great. When it comes to work, we are aware that it’s a professional commitment and it’s not often that we come together. But given our personal background, it definitely adds a layer of charm and fun to the show, and I hope we can bring that to the stage. At the end of the day the idea is to make the evening memorable and both of us are going to do our best.” This is not the first time that Aparshakti and Ayushman are taking over the stage. They had previously hosted IIFA in 2019.
