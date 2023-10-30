Brothers in arms: Arbaaz Khan calls brother Salman Khan ‘best host’ on Bigg Boss 17

IANS

Actor Arbaaz Khan, on the stage of the Bigg Boss Season 17, said that his brother Salman Khan was ‘irreplaceable’as the host.

The viewers of Bigg Boss are in for a treat, as the brothers Arbaaz and Sohail Khan will join the host Salman Khan on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. The Khans will drop some revelations about their personal and family lives.

Salman Khan

After donning multiple hats successfully, Arbaaz and Sohail will be the ambassadors of entertainment as they present the house of Bigg Boss to the viewers with a different lens.

The show will capture the three brothers bringing their charm onto the iconic stage. Promising a laugh riot, the two Khans will be seen bantering with the contestants about the events that have transpired during the week.

In their signature comic style, the brothers will roast the contestants and pull off fun gags and games. Arbaaz said, “It’s a great honour and opportunity to be the part of Bigg Boss. If you have the opportunity to host, or even be a part of a segment, then it is a great thing.”

“Salman bhai had mentioned that Colors was interested in getting the two of us on the show, and just hearing that was very exciting. It was a pretty much last minute scenario for both of us. And we managed because we really wanted to be the part of the show,” he added.

When asked if he ever gave a thought to hosting the show, Arbaaz said, “Salman is probably the best host for the show. He is irreplaceable. So the thought about replacing him doesn’t come. As long as he is there, the show and him are synonymous with each other.”

The Hello Brother fame actor said, “Audience can expect some dhamaka. People anyway wait for bhai’s episode to air. It will be good fun.”

#Salman Khan