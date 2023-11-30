Bruce Willis' Detective Knight Trilogy is set for digitally premiere

Bruce Willis returns for his Die Hard fans! This December Lionsgate Play brings you a Bruce Bonanza, with the premiere of Bruce Willis’ iconic Detective Knight trilogy.
The action franchise showcases Willis as the steely-eyed detective James Knight. So bookmark the next three Fridays, as Detective Knight: Rogue premieres on December 1, Detective Knight: Redemption premieres on December 8 and Detective Knight: Independence premieres on December 15.
Talking about the film, director Edward Drake says, “Damaged men hurt those they love by chasing glory to fill an emptiness in their souls. This film hopes to explore the masks we wear in everyday life to hide our own pain. For James Knight, the reason he pursued a career in law enforcement is rooted in a decades-long quest for vengeance.”
On working with Bruce Willis, Drake says, “Working with Willis on his final films was a tremendous honour. The bedrock of our relationship has always been a trust in bringing the audience a ride they won’t forget while creating safe working environments for the cast and crew. I know we kept our promise on the latter.”
