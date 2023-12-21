Bruce Willis spotted walking in rare public appearance amid dementia diagnosis

IANS

Hollywood star Bruce Willis was spotted walking in public for the first time in months, as he continues to deal with his dementia diagnosis. The Hollywood star, 68, has kept himself largely out of the public eye since his family confirmed his frontotemporal dementia condition earlier this year. Any images of the star have consisted of him surrounding by his family or sitting in a vehicle with security guards.

However, the latest images showed the Die Hard actor seemingly in good spirits as he took to the streets around breakfast time on Monday in Santa Monica.

The actor was seen wearing casual clothes, including a plaid shirt, quilted jacket, grey joggers and a grey New York baseball cap. He also opted for comfy grey lace-less trainers and was said to have given a thumbs up to passers-by. — IANS

The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp .