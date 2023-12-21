Bruce Willis spotted walking in rare public appearance amid dementia diagnosis

Hollywood star Bruce Willis was spotted walking in public for the first time in months, as he continues to deal with his dementia diagnosis. The Hollywood star, 68, has kept himself largely out of the public eye since his family confirmed his frontotemporal dementia condition earlier this year. Any images of the star have consisted of him surrounding by his family or sitting in a vehicle with security guards.
However, the latest images showed the Die Hard actor seemingly in good spirits as he took to the streets around breakfast time on Monday in Santa Monica.
The actor was seen wearing casual clothes, including a plaid shirt, quilted jacket, grey joggers and a grey New York baseball cap. He also opted for comfy grey lace-less trainers and was said to have given a thumbs up to passers-by. — IANS
The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp .
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Summons politically motivated, Arvind Kejriwal tells Enforcement Directorate
The probe agency had asked him to appear on December 21 in c...
Retired DSP's son detained in Parliament security breach case; Delhi Police question 2 more people
Saikrishna Jagali, a techie and son of a retired DSP, is pic...
Now you know why 143 MPs were suspended: Congress on Lok Sabha nod to 3 criminal law bills
97 Lok Sabha MPs and 46 Rajya Sabha MPs have been suspended ...
3 die in Kerala of Covid as 300 fresh cases reported in state
Active cases in the state reach 2,341