'Brutiful' relation!: Will Smith joins Jada Pinkett Smith at book promotion, calls their relationship brutal and beautiful

Will Smith joined Jada Pinkett Smith on stage as she promoted her new memoir in her Baltimore hometown, pledging lifelong support for her just a week after she revealed that the couple had been separated since 2016.

“Jada is the best friend I have ever had on this planet, and I am going to show up for her and support her for the rest of my life,” Will told the crowd at the Enoch Pratt Free Library on Wednesday night, crediting Pinkett Smith’s sacrifices for his successes. Smith’s appearance with their two children, Jaden and Willow, and his son Trey Smith, was apparently a surprise for Pinkett Smith. It came at the end of a talk about her book, Worthy. Pinkett Smith said the family, including her aunt and uncle and Will Smith’s mother and sister, was in town to celebrate the 70th birthday of her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, on Wednesday.

Smith called their relationship ‘brutiful’, explaining that it was both brutal and beautiful. “It is a sloppy public experiment in unconditional love,” he said, a description that prompted Pinkett Smith to double over in laughter.

Pinkett said their estrangement was in the past and that she and Smith had been working towards repairing their relationship in the last 18 months.

“Will and me are good,” Pinkett Smith said. “All the people who don’t understand and got something to say are just going to have to fall in line. The truth of the matter is I’m not leaving Will’s side and he’s not going to leave mine...” — AP