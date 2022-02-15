BTS pictures from Gully Boy

Vijay Varma has come a long way in his journey having seen a lot of struggles initially, until his talent was truly recognised and appreciated in Gully Boy, where he played the role of Moeen Bhai. Talking about the film on its third anniversary, Vijay says, “This day, three years ago changed my career and affected my life in so many ways that I cannot really express but my journey is for all to see.”
He adds, “I am glad I was a part of this monumental film. Also, since it released on Valentine’s Day, it doesn’t matter if I’m in love or not, I celebrate this day nonetheless…” The actor seems to share a great off-screen camaraderie with his co-stars as is clear from his unseen photos with Ranveer Singh from Gully Boy time. And he will also be seen opposite his other co-star from the film, Alia Bhatt for their upcoming big ticket film, Darlings. Vijay also has Fallen, Hurdang and Sumit Saxena’s untitled next in his kitty.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Canada PM Justin Trudeau invokes emergency powers to quell protests
Rules out using the military and says the emergency measures...
Omicron found in 95 per cent of samples in Mumbai in latest genome sequencing
The omicron variant had triggered the third wave of the coro...
Enforcement Directorate conducts searches in Mumbai in underworld-linked action
About 10 locations are being covered in Maharashtra's capita...
Active Covid cases in country decline to 4,23,127
347 more deaths reported
India driving force of Quad, says White House
During the Melbourne summit, foreign ministers of the countr...