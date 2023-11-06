Bullhe Shah's kalaams in singer-songwriter Harpreet's baritone voice was all we needed to satiate our parched souls

Mona

Aa Mil Yaar Saar Lai Meri, Bhavein Jaan Na Jaan Ve Vehde Aa Vad Mere, Ik Nukte Vich Gal Mukkdi Ae, Ik Tona Achanba Gavan Gi… were some of the kalaams by Baba Bulleh Shah, sung by singer-songwriter Harpreet on Saturday.

The evening, organised by Murty Classical Library of India and Harvard University Press in association with the Novel Bunch, was a tribute to the 18th century poet Bulleh Shah. Known for performing poetry, Harpreet picked up verses from Bullhe Shah’s Sufi Lyrics, a book by Murty Classical Library of India, a translation by Christopher Shackle. The new translation in English is presented alongside the Panjabi text, in the Gurmukhi script.

While Baba Bulleh Shah is no stranger in this part of the world, expositions and interesting anecdotes about the Sufi saint by social worker Ravee Pandher and Army veteran Col Ashish Bedi, in Punjabi and English, respectively, added to the whole experience.

Long hair, donning a hot pink kurta with dhoti, Harpreet took the stage with his guitar and won the full auditorium at Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Public Administration — 26. It was truly a musical night for Chandigarh folks – if popular Bollywood singer Arijit Singh kept his long awaited date at Sector 34, with added charm of Ranbir Kapoor taking on the stage with him, here in another corner of the city, the audience were soaked in Sufi rang.

Harpreet, growing up in Haryana, first moved to Delhi, then Mumbai and now he calls Goa home. But he insists that Punjab holds a special place in his heart and musical journey. “Given a chance I just jump at the opportunity of coming to Punjab. My heart resides in its mitti, and its writers.”

Harpreet, who has sung many poets, including Kabir, Suryakant Tripathi Nirala, Faiz and also contemporary ones, started with his composition called Maati. “Right from the horse to its rider, the bagh bageeche to the ones who have come to watch it are all maati,” shared Harpreet before singing the composition. The audience was soaked in the spiritual spirit and his baritone voice. “My version is but elementary. For better exposition, pick up the book Bullhe Shah’s Sufi Lyrics,” he called out the the audience.

A charmer, Harpreet was happy clicking pictures with children and seniors alike. Humble and honest, Harpreet opened up, “While compositions are spurting in me all the time, I am a lazy writer. Baba Bulleh Shah is not just my favourite but my safe space where I go whenever I need inspiration.”

His next is an ambitious project, based on a book Khooni Vaisakhi. “It’s a labour of love, we are going on with the tentative title Khooni Vaisakhi for that’s what the book is called. It’s a truly enriching journey that I am eager to share with my listeners.”