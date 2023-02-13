Anushka Kaushik takes rifle shooting lessons

Anushka Kaushik has become a talent to look out for after delivering impressive performances in Ghar Waapasi and Thar. The actress recently wrapped up shooting of of her upcoming projects, but has no plans to rest. She is utilising the break from work to learn rifle shooting.

Anushka shares, “It has been a while since I took a break and now I got one, so wanted to utilise it in the best possible way. I feel that life is definitely all about exploring and tapping into your hidden talent and unlocking new skills. So I started with rifle shooting.”