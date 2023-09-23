Business ACT

Many roles: Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt, known for her versatility as an actress, co-owns 'Eternal Sunshine Productions', a flourishing production house that has delivered hits like Darlings and Gangubai Kathiawadi. She has also ventured into the world of fashion after launching her brand, which caters to babies and moms-to-be.

Pushing the button: Richa Chadha

Richa Chadha, a powerhouse performer, decided to take her career to new heights by stepping into production. She co-founded 'Pushing Buttons Studio' along with her husband, Ali Fazal. Her maiden production, 'Girls Will Be Girls,' showcases her commitment to creating meaningful and impactful content.

Branching out: Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone's journey from a talented actress to a successful entrepreneur is nothing short of remarkable. She recently launched her skincare brand, which took the market by storm. Not only is she achieving success with films like Jawan, she recently invested in a popular coffee brand.

Make-up zone: Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif, known for her beauty and grace, expanded her horizon by co-owning a brand that offers a wide range of make-up and skincare products.

Being popular: Neha Dhupia

Neha Dhupia's production company, 'Big Girl Productions,' has brought fresh and engaging content to the audience. Neha's celebrity audio show, '#NoFilterNeha,' has become one of the most popular podcasts in the country. Furthermore, her parenting community initiative, ‘Freedom to Feed’, supports and empowers mothers in their parenting journey.

Making waves: Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra, a global icon, has ventured successfully into various industries in addition to successful films and shows. She owns a haircare brand that's making waves in the market.

