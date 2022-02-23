Sahil Khattar undergoes physical transformation for his next

Sahil Khattar recently underwent a physical transformation and the 83 actor is enjoying all the praise being showered on him. He says, “My metabolism is high, so I’m not able to gain muscle. So, my trainer came up with an exercise and diet routine that I followed to gain muscle. It made me look bulkier.”

He adds, “The reason I am calling my transformation phenomenal is because I was very lean and lanky, just like a matchstick. And now every time I am posting my photos on Instagram, people are liking them, all thanks to my trainer Shubham Tayade. The problem I faced initially was 12 eggs were too much for me. My diet is mostly high protein, medium carbs, and a lot of fibers to digest all the proteins. There is no oil and ghee. Being a Punjabi, it is difficult to live without paranthas, bread pakode, chhole-kulche and more.’