Family, fun and reality! Here's the list of top web releases for the week

December 16: Govinda Naam Mera on Disney+ Hotstar
Produced by Dharma Productions, this family entertainer stars Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. While Vicky plays the role of Govinda Waghmare, Bhumi is seen as his wife Gauri Waghmare, whereas Kiara plays his girlfriend, Sukubai Deshmukh. It’s a comedy thriller written and directed by Shashank Khaitan.
December 16: The Recruit on Netflix
The show revolves around Owen Hendricks (Noah Centineo), a young CIA lawyer whose first week on the job turns upside down when he discovers a threatening letter by Max Meladze (Laura Haddock), who plans to expose the agency unless they exonerate her of a serious crime. Owen quickly becomes entangled in a dangerous world of power politics.
December 16: The Pact S2 on Lionsgate Play
Season 2 of The Pact tells the suspenseful and emotional story of social worker Christine (Rakie Ayola) and her family trying to get on with their lives after a tragic death in the family. But their loyalties are tested when they’re confronted by a stranger, Connor, who arrives in town, claiming a connection that nobody could have imagined.
December 16: The Volcano on Netflix
This docu-film is a minute-by-minute account of tourists caught in a tragic volcanic eruption while sightseeing on an island off New Zealand in 2019. The film celebrates the survivors and the people who courageously came to rescue. Stark and dramatic storytelling, The Volcano paints a raw and honest portrait of humanity at its best, even as it faces nature at her worst. —TMS
