By Invite Only to feature Karan Kundra and Kusha Kapila

Amazon miniTV dropped the promo for the upcoming episode of its celebrity chat show By Invite Only. The new episode will feature Karan Kundra and Kusha Kapila.
Sharing his excitement, Karan says, “Being a part of By Invitation Only has been on my to-do list for a very long time, and now that I’m here, it is sheer joy and tonnes of adrenaline. To indulge in fun banter with Renil and Kusha makes this all the more special, as they’ve known me for a very long time.”
The latest episode will premiere on June 20.
