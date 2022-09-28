Adipurush teaser to be launched on October 2

Filmmaker Om Raut is gearing up for his next film, titled Adipurush. It stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh. After a long wait, the much-anticipated teaser and poster of the film are set to be unveiled on October 2 on the bank of Sarayu in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

The grand event will be attended by Prabhas and Kriti Sanon along with director Om Raut and producer Bhushan Kumar.

The film is based on the epic Ramayana. Adipurush is said to be a visual extravaganza slated to release on January 12 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

#saif ali khan