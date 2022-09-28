Adipurush teaser to be launched on October 2

Filmmaker Om Raut is gearing up for his next film, titled Adipurush. It stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh. After a long wait, the much-anticipated teaser and poster of the film are set to be unveiled on October 2 on the bank of Sarayu in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.
The grand event will be attended by Prabhas and Kriti Sanon along with director Om Raut and producer Bhushan Kumar.
The film is based on the epic Ramayana. Adipurush is said to be a visual extravaganza slated to release on January 12 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Centre bans Popular Front of India for 5 years for alleged terror activities
Decision comes following two consecutive country-wide raids ...
ED arrests liquor businessman Sameer Mahendru in Delhi excise policy PMLA case
The action came day after CBI arrested businessman Vijay Nai...
Setback to Congress: Himachal working president Harsh Mahajan joins BJP
The Congress recently lost MLAs Lakhwinder Rana and Pawan Ka...
Spell out stand on Rajoana’s mercy plea by Thursday, Supreme Court tells Centre
A Bench led by CJI UU Lalit to hear it on Friday as the firs...