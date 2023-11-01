'Bystander' tried to save Perry

IANS

Friends star Matthew Perry was found with his head underwater by a ‘bystander’ who desperately tried to get him oxygen.

The Friends actor, who died aged 54 on Saturday, October 28, in a suspected drowning in a hot tub in the backyard of his ranch after years of battling drink and drug addiction, was found submerged in the jacuzzi by an onlooker before firefighters arrived at the scene.

Despite the onlooker repositioning Matthew, he was already dead when the Los Angeles Fire Department arrived at his Pacific Palisades home.

Captain Erik Scott from the Los Angeles Fire Department said, “Los Angeles City Firefighters responded and found an adult male unconscious in a stand-alone hot tub. A bystander had brought the man’s head above the water and gotten him to the edge, then firefighters removed him from the water upon their arrival. A rapid medical assessment, sadly, revealed the man was dead prior to first responder’s arrival.”