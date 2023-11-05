Calling out: James Blunt slams Adele for ‘disappointing’ fans, triggers unlikely feud

IANS

Singer-songwriter James Blunt hit out at Adele for cancelling her past concerts with less than 24 hours’ notice. The You’re Beautiful singer, 49, surprisingly criticised Adele for postponing many gigs in the past few years. Last year, she was in tears when she announced the last-minute cancellation of the start date of her Las Vegas residency. In 2017, she cancelled two shows she was meant to perform at Wembley Stadium.

James Blunt

“I think she should have turned up,” he told Matt Everitt during a talk at the Emmanuel Centre in Westminster where James was promoting his new book. He continued, “People came across the world, paid good money, booked hotel rooms.” When Adele cancelled her Las Vegas gig, fans from all over the world shared their disappointment as they revealed how much money they spent on tickets, flights and hotels to see the singer perform live.