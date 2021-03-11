Cannes celebrates 75th anniversary with Kristen Stewart, Guillermo del Toro, Gael Garcia Bernal and Jake Gyllenhaal

The Cannes Film Festival celebrated its 75th anniversary with a group of no less than 120 stars and filmmakers from all over the world, including Jake Gyllenhaal, Paolo Sorrentino, Isabelle Huppert, Diane Kruger, Guillermo del Toro, Jacques Audiard, Melanie Laurent, Gael Garcia Bernal and Nicolas Winding Refn.
Some of them, notably del Toro, took part in a symposium earlier Tuesday to discuss the new challenges that cinema is facing today.
The roster of talents on the ground at the gala ceremony also included the bevy of stars and filmmakers presenting films at this year’s festival, including Kristen Stewart, Lea Seydoux, Viggo Mortensen and David Cronenberg (Crimes of the Future), among many others.
Cannes general delegate Thierry Fremaux and president Pierre Lescure took turns calling each guest to join them on stage with a thunder of applause. The guests posed for a Cannes family portrait, and Garcia Bernal then took the microphone and sang “Ella” by Jose Alfredo Jimenez with del Toro. Fremaux opened the ceremony saying about the resilience of cinema and the importance of Cannes in promoting the moviegoing experience.—IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Separatist Yasin Malik gets life in jail for terror funding
Probe agency had sought death penalty for him
Kapil Sibal quits Congress, gets Samajwadi Party backing for Rajya Sabha berth
I want to be independent voice in RS and work to bring anti-...
Ousted Punjab minister Dr Vijay Singla acted via his 'group of 4'
Singla’s house searched, bank details procured
To save Aravalli hills, safari on the cards in Gurugram and Nuh
Will spread over 10,000 acres