Cannes debut for Anushka Sharma

IANS

Anushka Sharma made her red carpet debut on the final day of the Cannes Film Festival. Sharma’s debut was keenly anticipated. The stunning actress has finally graced the world with her first appearance dressed in a gown featuring embroidered floral motif.

The ivory-coloured embroidered gown by Richard Quinn featured ruffles across her chest. She looked flawless as she kept the make-up simple, wearing a pulled back pony tail and accessories from world renowned haute-Joaillerie Chopard, which featured diamond teardrop earrings with pearls and rings on her fingers as well.

Anushka is representing L’Oreal at Cannes and she was joined by American actresses Andie MacDowell and Eva Longoria, and Mexican actress Renata Notni at the premiere of “The Old Oak” at the 76th Cannes Film Festival.