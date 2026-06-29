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Home / Lifestyle / Cardi B sets BET Awards 2026 stage ablaze with 'Am I the Drama?' performance

Cardi B sets BET Awards 2026 stage ablaze with 'Am I the Drama?' performance

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ANI
Updated At : 05:50 PM Jun 29, 2026 IST
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Rapper Cardi B delivered one of the standout performances of the 2026 BET Awards, arriving on stage atop a sport bike wrapped in lights before performing a high-energy medley from her second studio album, 'Am I the Drama?', during the ceremony held on Sunday.

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As per The Hollywood Reporter, the performance featured songs from the album released last year, including "Errtime," "Hello," "Check Please" and "Pretty & Petty." The 'WAP' artist kept the audience on its feet as she moved across the stage with a troupe of backup dancers, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

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Sporting fiery red hair and a colourful bodysuit, Cardi B added theatrical elements to the performance by climbing onto a stripper pole before returning to the illuminated sports bike as the set continued.

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The 2026 BET Awards also featured performances by Raye, Doechii, Common, Don Toliver, Jill Scott, Kehlani, French Montana, Max B, Tems, The War and Treaty, Durand Bernarr, Erica Campbell, Rick Ross, George Clinton, Nas and Rapsody, among others.

Heading into the ceremony, Cardi B led the nominations with six nods, including the Fashion Vanguard Award, Best Collaboration, Video Director of the Year, Album of the Year, Viewers' Choice and Best Female Hip-Hop Artist.

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She went on to win the Best Female Hip-Hop Artist award, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Kendrick Lamar and Mariah the Scientist followed with five nominations each, while Doechii, Doja Cat, Clipse, Teyana Taylor, Olivia Dean and Latto were also among the top nominees.

Hosted by Druski, the 2026 BET Awards aired live on Sunday, June 28, from the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles. (ANI)

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