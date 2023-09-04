IANS

Carmen Electra reveals weirdest request made to her — pictures of her feet. Baywatch star Carmen Electra thinks it’s hilarious that her adult subscription platform subscribers are obsessed with her feet.

She turned into a global sex symbol, courtesy her stint as Lani McKenzie in Baywatch in the 1990s and joined the adult website last year. “I get lots of requests for my feet, it cracks me up,” she said.