Carrie Fisher honoured with Hollywood Walk of Fame star on Star Wars Day

ANI

Late actor Carrie Fisher was honoured with Hollywood Walk of Fame star on May 4, which is also known as the ‘Star Wars Day’. Her daughter, Billie Lourd, was in attendance. “I’d like to say thank you so much to the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce for this incredible honour. I know my mom would just be so excited and grateful,” she said.

The daughter of singer Eddie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds, Carrie Fisher made her film debut opposite Warren Beatty in 1975’s Shampoo. She also appeared in The Blues Brothers, When Harry Met Sally, and Hannah and Her Sisters, and provided the voice of Peter Griffin’s boss Angela in the adult animated sitcom Family Guy. But her enduring fame is thanks to her role as Princess Leia in the original Star Wars trilogy, a part she reprised in last year’s reboot The Force Awakens.