Carry On Jatta 4 trailer out: laughter, nostalgia, and a heartfelt tribute to Jaswinder Bhalla

The much-awaited trailer of Carry On Jatta 4 was unveiled by the makers on Sunday, giving fans a glimpse into what promises to be another laughter-packed entertainer from one of Punjabi cinema's most successful comedy franchises.

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With an amazing cast of Gippy Grewal, Sargun Mehta, Binnu Dhillon, Gurpreet Ghuggi, Karamjit Anmol, Shinda Grewal, Pukhraj Bhalla, Prince Kanwaljit Singh, Jasmine Bajwa and Sweetaj Brar, the film appears to have retained the signature chaos and comic timing that made the earlier instalments blockbuster hits.

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One of the most emotional and talked-about aspects of the trailer is the tribute to the late veteran actor Jaswinder Bhalla. Using advanced VFX and computer graphics (CG) technology, the makers have recreated the beloved actor on screen, allowing audiences to see him once again in the world of Carry On Jatta. The tribute has been executed with sensitivity and respect, making it one of the trailer's standout moments.

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The trailer also reassures fans that the franchise's celebrated comedy legacy remains intact with hilarious situations and humour that audiences have come to associate with the series. Adding to the nostalgia, the iconic "ghodi" (ladder), a memorable element from the original film, makes a comeback, a detail that is sure to delight long-time fans of the franchise.

Speaking about the film, director Smeep Kang said, "Audiences have showered immense love on the franchise over the years. We wanted to retain the humour and madness people enjoy while also creating an emotional moment through our tribute to Jaswinder Bhalla ji. It has been done with great respect and affection. I hope people will give us as much love this time too.”

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Lead actor and producer Gippy Grewal added, "This film is very special for all of us. Audiences will get everything they love about Carry On Jatta…comedy, confusion, entertainment and memorable characters. At the same time, our tribute to Jaswinder Bhalla ji comes straight from the heart. We hope fans feel the same emotion and love when they watch it."

the film hits the cinemas on June 26, 2026.