Carrying on the fun quotient

ANI

Punjabi actor Gippy Grewal, on Thursday, unveiled the official teaser of the much-awaited comedy film Carry on Jatta 3.

Taking to Instagram, Gippy shared the teaser which he captioned, “It’s the beginning of unstoppable laughs with Carry On Jatta 3 Teaser #Carryonjatta3 in cinemas on 29th June 2023.” Helmed by Smeep Kang, the film stars Gippy Grewal, Sonam Bajwa, Binnu Dhillon, Jaswinder Bhalla and Gurpreet Ghuggi in the lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on June 29.

Carry On Jatta is a Punjabi comedy movie starring Gippy and Binnu Dhillon in prominent roles. It is a drama directed by Smeep Kang.

The film is produced by Gippy Grewal’s brother Sippy Grewal under his banner Sippy Grewal Productions.

The first part starred actor Mahie Gill as the female lead alongside Gippy. The entire shoot of the film took place in Jalandhar, Punjab.