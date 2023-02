Yash Raj Films’ Pathaan has a huge Tom Cruise connection. Emmy award-nominated Casey O’Neill is the action director behind Tom Cruise’s death-defying stunts in films like Jack Reacher, the Mission Impossible series and Top Gun: Maverick. Casey has also planned and executed some of the breath-taking, adrenaline-pumping action-sequences featuring Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan.

Tom Cruise and Shah Rukh Khan will do whatever it takes to make the audience happy, says action director Casey O’Neill