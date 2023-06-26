Casino Royale director says Henry Cavill was 'too young' for to be James Bond

—IANS

Martin Campbell, who directed the massive hit James Bond movies Golden Eye and Casino Royale, has said that the much-coveted role of the English spy 007 would likely have been given to Man of Steel actor Henry Cavill in the early 2000s if Daniel Craig hadn’t auditioned for it too.

Henry had earlier revealed that he lost out on the role to Daniel. But, Martin’s statement makes the picture clear furnishing the reason behind Henry’s oust from the franchise.

In a recent interview, Campbell said Cavill was “ironically too young” for the role, when auditions were held for the 2006 film Casino Royale that introduced Craig’s 007.

The auditions for the role had come down to a few actors, notably Cavill, who was in his early 20s at the time.

“He looked great in the audition,” Campbell told the publication. “His acting was tremendous. And look, if Daniel didn’t exist, Henry would have made an excellent Bond. He looked terrific and he was in great physical shape. Very handsome, very chiselled. He just looked a little young back then.”

Cavill is now 40, and Campbell believes, however, that he could still potentially play the part of 007.