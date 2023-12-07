Cast of 'The Crown' celebrates series finale

The cast and crew of the sixth and final season of Netflix’s royal drama The Crown came together in London on Tuesday to bid farewell to the series. The Emmy-winning show, created by Peter Morgan and launched in 2016, tells the story of Britain’s late Queen Elizabeth’s reign against the backdrop of various royal dramas.

“Mixed emotions. On the one hand it’s been a lot of work, so I’m tired. But on the other hand, it’s been a family that I’ve lived with now and worked with for 10 years,” Morgan said as he walked the red carpet at London’s Royal Festival Hall.

The second part of the final season starts streaming on December 14. Its first four episodes, focusing on Princess Diana’s final days in 1997, were released in November and Part two is made up of six episodes. Actors Imelda Staunton and Dominic West reprise their roles as Elizabeth and Charles, with Ed McVey and Meg Bellamy taking on the roles of William and Kate, respectively. The Queen, who died in September 2022, while the season was being filmed, is at the heart of the final episodes, the show’s makers said.

Part two picks up some months after Princess Diana’s death, with the royal family reeling under the tragedy. In happier scenes, it sees William starting university and meeting his future wife, Kate, and Charles marrying Camilla. — Reuters

#England #London