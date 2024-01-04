Catch the swag: Sylvester Stallone and Jason Statham redefine brotherhood in Expend4bles

New Year, same old Statham and Stallone! With Expend4bles all set to exclusively premiere on Lionsgate Play on January 5, the duo is looking to bring the explosions and action as Sylvester Stallone reunites with Jason Statham for another mission.

Carrying on their brotherly bond from the very first film, Expend4bles sees the duo teaching a new crop of mercenaries the ‘Expendable’ way. The new cast includes Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson, Megan Fox, Tony Jaa, Iko Uwais, Jacob Scipio, Levy Tran and Andy Garcia.

Speaking on his on-screen partnership with Statham, Stallone says, “Barney and Christmas are closer than brothers, we wanted to remind audiences how close they are, in the film’s opening scenes. It also sets the stage for later, when Barney seems to pass the torch of leadership to Christmas. It all seems like business as usual for Barney and the team, but as the mission unfolds, and Barney remains in the pilot’s seat of their plane while his men battle the enemy on the ground, everything is about to change.”

Speaking about Stallone, Statham says, “Sly wrote, directed and starred in the first film, and hired me and the rest of the cast, he pretty much created this world. Sly is The Expendables; without him, I wouldn’t be here. Without his presence, creativity, and backbone, the team is nothing. He’s an incredible source of inspiration. My greatest days in the movie business have been around that man.”