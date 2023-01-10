Catch up!: Golden Globe Awards to stream live

The Golden Globes Awards are back! And this year, the prestigious awards will stream live and exclusive in India, Malaysia and Philippines on January 11, from 6.30 am onwards (red carpet from 5.30 am onwards) on Lionsgate Play. Back with a landmark 80th ceremony, the Golden Globes Awards will honour the best in film and American television of 2022, chosen by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA).
Indians have high hopes from SS Rajamouli’s RRR, which is nominated in the category of Best Foreign Film and Best Original Song. The film has caught the imagination of the West. American stand-up comedian, actor, writer and film-maker Jerrod Carmichael will fulfil the hosting duties at the Globes.
