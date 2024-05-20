Cate Blanchett blows kisses as ‘Rumours’ is admired by the audience at Cannes

IANS

Acclaimed Hollywood star Cate Blanchett was seen blowing kisses to the Cannes Film Festival audience after her new apocalyptic comedy film Rumours received a four-minute standing ovation at the prestigious event.

The film’s trio of directors, Guy Maddin, Evan Johnson, and Galen Johnson, made a speech together after the applause finished, thanking the audience and quoting their own film by saying, “It’s better to burn out than to fade away.”

Rumours follows a group of world leaders who meet at the G7, a political and economic meeting of the minds between Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK, and the US, but get lost in the woods while trying to compose a joint statement.

The dark comedy film also features Alicia Vikander, Charles Dance, Roy Dupuis, Denis Menochet, among others.