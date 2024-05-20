Cate Blanchett blows kisses as ‘Rumours’ is admired by the audience at Cannes

Acclaimed Hollywood star Cate Blanchett was seen blowing kisses to the Cannes Film Festival audience after her new apocalyptic comedy film Rumours received a four-minute standing ovation at the prestigious event.
The film’s trio of directors, Guy Maddin, Evan Johnson, and Galen Johnson, made a speech together after the applause finished, thanking the audience and quoting their own film by saying, “It’s better to burn out than to fade away.”
Rumours follows a group of world leaders who meet at the G7, a political and economic meeting of the minds between Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK, and the US, but get lost in the woods while trying to compose a joint statement.
The dark comedy film also features Alicia Vikander, Charles Dance, Roy Dupuis, Denis Menochet, among others.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein die in helicopter crash
Images from the site show helicopter slammed into a mountain...
Who is Mohammad Mokhber, the man set to become Iran's interim president?
Iran's President Raisi, Foreign Minister die in helicopter c...
Lok Sabha election 2024 Phase-5 LIVE updates: Voting under way in 49 seats, several bigwigs in fray
Voting began at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm
Phase-5 of Lok Sabha election: Spotlight on Rajnath Singh, Smriti Irani, Rahul Gandhi, Omar Abdullah
Polling in 49 seats across six states, 2 UTs today | Omar, L...
UP youth arrested after video of him voting '8 times' in Etah goes viral; Rahul Gandhi warns…
Repolling has been recommended to the ECI in the polling sta...