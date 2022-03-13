Cate Blanchett developing film, TV projects with her production company

Australian actress Cate Blanchett, who was recently seen in Don’t Look Up and Nightmare Alley, has taken the onus for developing film and TV projects as she’s changing the landscape of audio-visual content through the Dirty Films banner she co-founded with her husband, Andrew Upton. A Manual for Cleaning Women, her first collaboration with Pedro Almodovar in his English-language debut; Indigenous Australian filmmaker Warwick Thornton’s The New Boy and the Apple TV Plus series Disclaimer are some of the projects which are in the pipeline of Dirty Films. —IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Russian forces close in on Ukraine capital; 7 civilians die in shelling of refugee convoy
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy accuses Russia of employing ‘a...
Address issue of bio-weapons: India at UN
Top organ of the world body discusses the issue of alleged b...
Congress Working Committee meets today to discuss debacle
After sweeping Punjab, AAP set to embark on membership drive...
LAC: India, China agree to carry forward talks
Disengagement of troops at Hot Springs discussed