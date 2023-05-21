Cate Blanchett goes barefoot in Cannes to show solidarity with women in Iran

IANS

Hollywood actress Cate Blanchett kicked off her stilettos as she took the stage at the Cannes Film Festival. Because this is Cannes, where women are mandated to wear heels on the red carpet, shoes have become a political symbol on the French Riviera.

And indeed, in this case, Blanchett went barefoot to make a statement: to stand in solidarity with the women of Iran. The A-list actor, on hand to present Holy Spider star Zahra Amir Ebrahim with a breakthrough artiste’s award, grabbed the trophy and joked: “This is to stab everyone who stands in the way of women’s rights.