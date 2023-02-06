CCL is back with a loud bang!

Celebrity Cricket League (CCL) is back and how! Bigger, better and completely revamped, the 5-weekend, 19-game tournament, will commence from February 18. It is coming back fully reloaded after three years. This edition is expected to witness the participation of many popular stars of Indian cinema. Zee is committed to broadcast the CCL games on seven of its channels across languages, including Zee Anmol Cinema and &Pictures.

Sohail Khan

The format of CCL has changed as well. Vishnu Vardhan Induri, the founder and managing director of the Celebrity Cricket League, says, “CCL is introducing new format for the first time. It will be a T20 with 2 innings of 10 overs per team. This is a very new format played nowhere in the world before.”

Suniel Shetty

Prominent Bollywood and TV celebrities were spotted at the CCL launch event, including Suniel Shetty, Sohail Khan, Vatsal Sheth, Ravie Dubey, Arjun Bijlani, Shabir Ahluwalia, Meet Brothers and more.