Celebrate Dance Day by watching some of the best dance movies

Dance is a stress buster. Some like to watch it, some like to groove on the beats, some prefer salsa, and some prefer hip-hop, but the language that unites them all is dance.

To celebrate this love, the world celebrates Dance Day on April 29. This year, for all the dance fans, &PrivéHD has compiled a list of some of the best dance films, including Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation, You Got Served, Battle of the Year, Just Go with It, Hitch and Bewitched.

The International Dance Day lineup will begin with a light-hearted movie Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation at 12 noon. You Got Served will air at 1:30 pm, which is a dance-drama film directed by Chris Stokes. Next up is American dance drama film Battle of the Year, directed by Benson Lee and will run at 3 pm. Next, we have the romantic comedy Just Go with It, starring Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston. The film is a lighthearted comedy and a remake of the 1969 film Cactus Flower. At 7 pm, audiences can watch Hitch, a classic romantic comedy starring Will Smith in the lead role. Lastly, at 11pm enjoy Bewitched.