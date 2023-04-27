Celebrate Dance Day by watching some of the best dance movies

Dance is a stress buster. Some like to watch it, some like to groove on the beats, some prefer salsa, and some prefer hip-hop, but the language that unites them all is dance.
To celebrate this love, the world celebrates Dance Day on April 29. This year, for all the dance fans, &PrivéHD has compiled a list of some of the best dance films, including Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation, You Got Served, Battle of the Year, Just Go with It, Hitch and Bewitched.
The International Dance Day lineup will begin with a light-hearted movie Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation at 12 noon. You Got Served will air at 1:30 pm, which is a dance-drama film directed by Chris Stokes. Next up is American dance drama film Battle of the Year, directed by Benson Lee and will run at 3 pm. Next, we have the romantic comedy Just Go with It, starring Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston. The film is a lighthearted comedy and a remake of the 1969 film Cactus Flower. At 7 pm, audiences can watch Hitch, a classic romantic comedy starring Will Smith in the lead role. Lastly, at 11pm enjoy Bewitched.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Queues of mourners, PM Modi leads tributes
Union Cabinet resolution condoles Badal’s death