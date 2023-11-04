Celebrate love with Arijit Singh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh folks have waited long to listen to ace singer Arijit Singh live. The man behind many hits, including Kesariya, Channa Mereya, Tum Hi Ho, Phir Le Aya Dil, Duaa, Khairiyat and Kabirrrrraaaaa, was due to perform in May but the show was cancelled at the last minute due to unprecedented rains.

Belonging to a musical lineage from his mother’s side, Arijit Singh started training in music at three. Reality show Fame Gurukul not only helped him get noticed but also move base to Mumbai from West Bengal. Tum Hi Ho got him a break and immense fame, and probably stays the fans’ favourite to date.

In his journey, many awards and honours have come his way. Arijit has been singing, composing, doing live concerts all over the globe. His recent performance was before the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and Pakistan, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, on October 14, which was widely appreciated. Dil Dushman (Khufia), Rooh Jaga Doon, Kasam Se and Barkha have been some of his recent releases.

Known for his soulful voice and memorable love tracks, the reticent Arijit claims, “Love songs have no season.”

Arijit’s live show will be held today at the Exhibition Ground, Sector 34, Chandigarh.