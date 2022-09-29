Celebrating Navratri: KBC to honour women in all their avatars

For the ‘Navratri Special’ week on Sony TV’s Kaun Banega Crorepati—Season 14, there will be an all-women panel of contestants. The festivities will see women from all walks of life grace the hotseat. In Navaratri colours, the set looks mesmerising, celebrating the festival in full fervour. Not just that, contestants will be seen entering the set, dancing to the upbeat rhythm of Dholida.

Contestant from Chamba, Ankita Sharma gifts Big B a Himachali ‘topi’. She will be seen sharing her experience on set, “Watching the show on TV, I had known the set to look a certain way but with all the decorations, it felt like I have entered a puja pandal! I am happy that I was chosen.”