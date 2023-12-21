Celebrating Udaariyaan's 900th episode

In the grand celebration of Udaariyaan’s 900th episode, the cast and crew came together and cut a cake.

Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta, the dynamic producers of Udaariyaan, were lauded for their visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to bringing meaningful stories to the audience. As the celebration unfolded, actors from the previous seasons were also applauded for their remarkable journey in the show. The sense of camaraderie between the old and new cast members symbolised the collective effort that had made Udaariyaan a household name.

The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp .