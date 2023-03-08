Celebrating womanhood

Disney+ Hotstar has announced the third season of their show, Aashiqana. The charming actor in the lead, Zayn Ibad Khan left no stone unturned in surprising all his women co-stars on the sets recently with lovely bouquets and chocolates.
Zayn said, “I feel it is important to celebrate women every day. I thoroughly enjoyed taking out time from the hectic schedule and celebrating with Chikki (Khushi Dubey) and the entire crew of Aashiqana. For me, the most influential woman in this world is my mother and she has been my inspiration through it all. Happy Women’s Day to all the wonderful ladies.”
