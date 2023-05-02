Celebrities share the importance of the Twitter blue tick in their lives

The blue tick on Twitter and Instagram profiles might be minute in size, but its importance is well-known to those who frequent social media platforms on a daily basis. Celebrities share the importance of the blue tick in their lives.

It’s reassuring

Nikhil Nanda

The blue tick carries a lot of weight, not only for the one who has it but even for the one who sees it. When people see you with a blue tick, it reassures them. In the online world, it’s difficult to differentiate between profiles. At the end of the day, it all boils down to money and a blue tick fetches you that.

Nothing fake

Namita Lal

The good thing about the blue tick is that it distinguishes genuine accounts from fake ones. And that itself is a huge plus for somebody like me. I have a blue tick on Instagram. And when I write to other people, they know that it’s a genuine account.

Form of validation

Ankit Siwach

One very important aspect for any person who’s working in any field is that they need validation. I think the blue tick on social media is a form of validation that this person has achieved something in his or her field. But if it’s not there, I don’t think it should matter that much either. When it wasn’t there, things were still the same. But for people who take social media too seriously in their lives or for those who earn money through social media, it can have a huge impact. I think if we balance out real life and social media life, this blue tick won’t make a major difference.

No payment

Aadesh Chaudhary

I was never in favour of these social media platforms. I never had a Twitter account. One of my fans made an account, which I was unaware of. I am only on Instagram with a verified page, so that people don’t get confused with fake accounts. But I will definitely never pay for a blue tick.

Business model

Hansa Singh

When your identity is at stake with so many imposters around, the blue tick to authenticate you becomes important. The weight given to blue ticks as well as the number of followers has become more nowadays and getting it is business!