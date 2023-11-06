Love triangles in films, TV shows, and OTT series often generate a lot of interest. Be it a thriller or comedy or a regular drama, love triangles never fail to add an element of surprise. Celebrities tell us why they think love triangles are enjoyed by the audience. Read on…

The endgame

Pranitaa Pandit

When we are presented with a love triangle on screen, it ignites our curiosity as to who the subject will end up with and how the one rejected will react. Personally speaking, for me there is nothing more to it than finding out what happens at the end. Movies like Mujhse Dosti Karoge or even Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna are stories of love triangles. As a viewer, I find them entertaining because this happens very often in real life as well. Two people falling in love with the same individual is not uncommon, however, the conclusion is the only interesting aspect to this specific scenario.

Triangles work

Nivedita Basu

I feel a love story is incomplete without a love- triangle. Having made more than 100 daily soaps with Ekta Kapoor and on my own, I don’t think there’s been a single story without a love triangle even if it is a thriller, a romantic tale or a family drama. In fact, we’ve dealt with love triangles and quadrangles as well. So yes, I think love triangles are the so-called namak that is required to make sure that the dish tastes perfect. Who would want to see the same old stories of parents playing the villain in a love story, posing all sorts of hindrances? The interest is all spiced up when there’s another guy or girl in the love story. I get goosebumps just thinking about love triangles. I’ve lived them, and breathed them in my shows and I think it works like magic.

Weightage factor

Raghav Thakur

Love triangles have been headlining stories for the longest time. Obviously, art depicts life, so a lot of these stories are inspired from real-life incidents. Though the implications in real life are different, on screen, such stories spice up the narrative and usually in the end there is a message which is usually either that of a sacrifice or the realisation of what true love stands for. We have to understand that love, a true emotion, is an amalgamation of different character traits. In every age or stage of our lives, love means slightly different things and here we are talking about the opposite sex. Having said that, it completely depends on the storyline, whether or not a love triangle would fit the bill.

If it’s effective storytelling, yes love triangles do carry a certain weightage and provide a beautiful experience in terms of watching it on screen.

Intrigue factor

Sneh Binny

Sneh Binny

I think the reason why audiences love the concept of love triangles is probably because it’s a reality. A boy falling head over heels for a girl, who in reality likes another boy is quite a common thing. I am not fond of such love stories but know that many enjoy watching them on screen just to find out who finally gets the boy or the girl and what happens to the person who is left alone.

Spice & drama

Chitra Vakil Sharma

Chitra Vakil Sharma

Love triangles on screen always generate curiosity. It adds spice and drama. Love triangles will never go out of fashion as they happen in reality. Audiences love the drama and want to see more and more love triangles. Action-related content has audiences but audiences love love triangles too.