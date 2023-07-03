ANI

Celebrity couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are currently enjoying a vacation in London. On Saturday, Anushka shared a selfie with her cricketer husband, which she captioned as, “Full enjway.”

Meanwhile, Anushka will next be seen in the sports biopic film Chakda Xpress, which is based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. It will stream exclusively on Netflix. The final release date of the film is still awaited.