Celebrity couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are currently enjoying a vacation in London. On Saturday, Anushka shared a selfie with her cricketer husband, which she captioned as, “Full enjway.”
Meanwhile, Anushka will next be seen in the sports biopic film Chakda Xpress, which is based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. It will stream exclusively on Netflix. The final release date of the film is still awaited.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
In Maharashtra shocker, NCP’s Ajit Pawar is Deputy CM
8 other party MLAs join Shinde govt as ministers
Fresh violence erupts in Manipur, 3 killed
Kuki groups lift 2-month blockade on Shah’s appeal
Indian-American attorney indicted for defrauding clients of more than $5 mn
The indictment alleges that Das diverted more than $5 millio...
Grandmother of teen killed by police officer in France pleads for halt to rioting
Over 3,000 people have been detained overall since Nahel's d...
3 Palestinians killed as Israel launches large-scale raid in West Bank stronghold of militants
Israeli forces raid what the military describes as a ‘unifie...