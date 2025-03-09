Celebrity MasterChef continues to serve the perfect blend of flavours and drama

Sony Entertainment Television’s reality show, Celebrity MasterChef, continues to serve the perfect blend of flavours, drama and high-stakes competition.

Hosted by Farah Khan, alongside celebrated chefs Vikas Khanna and Ranveer Brar, the culinary battlefield is only getting more intense. Every challenge is pushing the contestants to their limits and the kitchen is turning into a battleground where strategies are unfolding, alliances are being tested, and unexpected twists are keeping everyone on the edge. But before anyone can fully process the drama, the judges throw in a shocking twist—the Phool Aur Kaante challenge—one that promises to turn the game on its head.

Contestant Rajiv Adatia commented on the challenge, “Celebrity MasterChef challenges are already tough, but with so many talented chefs and celebs around, it just keeps getting harder! Phool Aur Kaante challenge was no joke, but if there’s one thing keeping us going, it’s hope. We’re all here because we’ve got something special. At the end of the day, it’s about pushing through, staying creative and proving to ourselves that we belong here.”