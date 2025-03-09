DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Lifestyle / Celebrity MasterChef continues to serve the perfect blend of flavours and drama

Celebrity MasterChef continues to serve the perfect blend of flavours and drama

Sony Entertainment Television’s reality show, Celebrity MasterChef, continues to serve the perfect blend of flavours, drama and high-stakes competition. Hosted by Farah Khan, alongside celebrated chefs Vikas Khanna and Ranveer Brar, the culinary battlefield is only getting more intense. Every...
article_Author
.
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:49 AM Mar 09, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Rajiv Adatia
Advertisement

Sony Entertainment Television’s reality show, Celebrity MasterChef, continues to serve the perfect blend of flavours, drama and high-stakes competition.

Hosted by Farah Khan, alongside celebrated chefs Vikas Khanna and Ranveer Brar, the culinary battlefield is only getting more intense. Every challenge is pushing the contestants to their limits and the kitchen is turning into a battleground where strategies are unfolding, alliances are being tested, and unexpected twists are keeping everyone on the edge. But before anyone can fully process the drama, the judges throw in a shocking twist—the Phool Aur Kaante challenge—one that promises to turn the game on its head.

Contestant Rajiv Adatia commented on the challenge, “Celebrity MasterChef challenges are already tough, but with so many talented chefs and celebs around, it just keeps getting harder! Phool Aur Kaante challenge was no joke, but if there’s one thing keeping us going, it’s hope. We’re all here because we’ve got something special. At the end of the day, it’s about pushing through, staying creative and proving to ourselves that we belong here.”

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper