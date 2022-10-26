Celebs are ready to celebrate Bhai Dooj

Mona

Bhai Dooj is here. This is a festival celebrated with much fanfare in Northern India. Here’s how celebs are planning to celebrate it with their siblings.

Supportive & sweet

Charru, Gaurav & Parul

My brother Gaurav and my twin sister Parul are close to me. My brother is younger to me. He stays in the US. We stay in touch through video calls and WhatsApp. He’s very supportive. He has supported me throughout; he has helped me grow by just being there. He’s a friend and a brother. On Bhai Dooj, I wish he has a lovely life ahead.

Charrul Malik, actor

Kid brother

Neelu and Bapti

My brother Bapti Singh is more of a friend to me than a brother. He’s younger but at times he really behaves like an elder brother. I have two children and one brother and I always confuse their names because that’s what I consider him to be, my kid.

Neelu Kohli, actor

Love always

Hiten and Mitasha

My elder sister Mitasha Paintal is very close to me. We had a great childhood. We have travelled the world together and made wonderful memories. She treats me like her child. We are also very similar. We do have our fights, but our love is strong. Everyone knows how important she is in my life. Bhai Dooj is important to us and we celebrate it. But we both feel that one doesn’t have to do a ritual to prove their love to each other.

Hiten Paintal, actor

Soul connection

Tanmay & Subuhii

My brother and I have a gap of seven years. But still, we are really thick. Tanmay’s role, I would say, is very significant in my life. We have always kept each other’s secrets. Also, my mother is a single parent and she lives in Delhi and he lives with her. He keeps me updated about what’s happening, and that’s very important.

Subuhii Joshii, actor

Secret sharing

I have a strong bond with my brother. His name is Anoop Solanki. Ours is not only a brother-sisterly relationship but both of us are very good friends. Whenever there is a problem, he is always with me. I always share my secrets with my brother. My brother is not very strict.

Anupama Solanki, actor