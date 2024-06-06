Celebs cycle for a green cause

On World Environment Day, actors Taha Shah Badussha, Aparshakti Khurana, Sunny Kaushal, Aditya Seal, and singer Stebin Ben participated in the ‘Green Ride Cyclothon’ at Carter Road Amphitheatre, Bandra, Mumbai, on Wednesday
The event was organised by Asif Bhamla and Saher Bhamla of the Bhamla Foundation, and the videos show the celebrities riding a bicycle to promote sustainability and raise awareness about the importance of a greener and clean environment.
In the visuals, one can see Taha, who recently won hearts with the portrayal of Tajdar in the web series Heeramandi, wearing a blue sleeveless tee and grey joggers. He rounded off his looks with black sunglasses and red shoes.
Aparshakti wore a black half sleeves tee and matching joggers. Aditya, known for his work in Student of the Year 2 and Tum Bin 2, wore a black sleeveless t-shirt and matching shorts. His look was rounded off with a red cap, sunglasses and black sports shoes. The younger brother of actor Vicky Kaushal, Sunny wore a plain white half sleeves tee and green joggers. — IANS
