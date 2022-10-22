Celebs’ dress code for Diwali

Diwali festivities are all around and it’s time to dress up, meet friends and party. We ask celebrities what they are planning to wear this Diwali, their fashion inspiration and the latest fashion trend. Here’s what they have to share…

Wear your smile

Rajniesh Duggal

I love wearing kurta-salwar with a bundi or pathanis, so I will be wearing one of those. From the industry, I love the fashion sense of Amitabh Bachchan and Saif Ali khan.

Fashion for me is my own style, plus my comfort. Well, the latest trend that I see is all about bright colours and comfort fit. What never goes out of fashion are your genuine smile and confidence.

Minimalistic approach

Sneha Wagh

Festive trend in India is always ethnic wear. Some people fuse it with western culture but ethnic will never go out of fashion. As I’m shooting for two shows currently, I have to get decked up almost every day. So, for Diwali, I am planning to go minimal. I’ll go for a minimalist Maharashtrian saree this year, maybe a paithani or irkali. My fashion inspiration keeps on changing as the trends keep changing. But my forever favourite is Sabyasachi. It’s my dream to wear a Sabyasachi costume once in my life.

Bright & comfy

Jason Tham

This generation is not afraid of trying out new things, all thanks to fashion icons like Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor, Hardy Sandhu, Priyanka Chopra or even Urfi Javed. I feel the latest trend is all about going bold and bright. Since I’ll be celebrating Diwali with my family, I’ll be wearing something bright and comfortable. Shahid Kapoor is my fashion inspiration.

Kurta-jacket combo

Navin Prabhakar

The latest festival trend I think is white dhoti, Lucknowi kurta with embroidery work. I love to wear bright kurtas with light coloured jackets, kurta with embroidery work is my favourite. My fashion inspiration is Javed Jaffrey. He wears and carries different styles, colours and jackets with ease.

Simply saree

Shubhangi Atre

I think organza sarees, flowing lehengas and also elegant salwaar suits and shararas with messy hair and beautiful accessories are in trend. You should wear clothes in which you feel comfortable. Most probably this year I will be wearing a saree. I love wearing a saree with gajra. Sabyasachi and Masaba are my fashion inspiration. I love their collections.

Wearing happiness

Vaibhav Tatwawadi

Festival is an expression of happiness, there can’t be any particular trend. Every household will have a different sense of fashion trend. That’s the beauty of it. This year, like every other year, I will be wearing pajama and kurta. My fashion inspiration is my grandmother. She carries herself with such elegance and grace and that’s what makes her my fashion inspiration.

Mom’s gift

Sanam Johar

The latest festive fashion trend is about colours. For me it is track pants because I am rehearsing every day. My mother gifted me a maroon kurta which I will be wearing for Diwali. Everybody, who is comfortable in what they are wearing, is my fashion inspiration.