Celebs from the telly world share their excitement about the India-Pakistan cricket match

High stakes

Kunal Verma

It is a match with high stakes, which brings nations to a standstill. The energy, the passion and the anticipation surrounding this match are unmatched. Fans from both sides eagerly wait for this clash, celebrating cricket like a festival. Whether on set, at home or in a stadium, everyone is glued to their screens, cheering for their team. This isn’t just about runs and wickets—it’s about pride, history and pure love for the sport. No matter who wins, the thrill of the game is what makes it truly special.

It’s an emotion

Aishwarya Raj Bhakuni

India versus Pakistan is always more than just a cricket match—it’s an emotion! The anticipation for their Champions Trophy clash in Dubai is at an all-time high and I can’t wait to watch it. Given the intense rivalry and the history between these two teams, the atmosphere is bound to be electric. I’ll definitely be tuning in and watching it with friends would make it even more exciting. Matches like these bring a mix of excitement, nerves and unforgettable moments. There’s always extra tension when India and Pakistan play, but that’s what makes it so special. It’s not just about cricket; it’s about passion, pride and a history of thrilling encounters.

All eager

Aadesh Chaudhary

Although we know that on paper and on the ground, Team India is much stronger than Pakistan, the tension for this match is palpable. I’m super-excited for this one. I hope our bowling attack performs well because I feel they need to step up. If they do, we can easily take down Pakistan’s line-up and secure a convincing win!

Full support

Sneha Jain

I’m really looking forward to this match! I’m not a big cricket fan, but whenever it’s an India versus Pakistan game, the excitement is on another level. We always support Team India, order food, sit together, chill and enjoy while indulging in our own fun commentary. Even though I’m not a huge cricket fan, we always make the most of these matches and have an amazing time. But I’m not sure if I’ll be able to watch this one because I’ll be busy with my shoot. Still, I’ll try my best to catch it live on my phone whenever I get time.

Experience in itself

Raviraa Bhardwaj

India versus Pakistan matches are always high stakes and with the Champions Trophy clash set for today in Dubai, the excitement is immense. This is more than just a game—it’s a historic rivalry that brings an extra layer of tension and anticipation. Given the hype, breaking viewership and attendance records seems inevitable. I’m definitely looking forward to this one. Watching an India-Pakistan match is an experience in itself and I plan to enjoy it with friends, where the energy and emotions will be at their peak. The adrenaline, the passion and the unpredictability make these encounters unforgettable.