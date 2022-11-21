Celebs pay tributes toTabassum

Veteran actress and popular talk show host, Tabassum Govil, also known as Baby Tabassum, passed away on Friday after suffering a cardiac arrest. She was 78. Several celebrities took to social media to pay respect.

Twinkle Khanna

She was truly a legend. As a child I used to watch Phool Khile Hain Gulshan Gulshan, where Tabassum ji was the spectacular host. I don’t remember her guests. Just her. With her nasal twang and the rose tucked behind her ear! May her soul rest in peace.

Adnan Sami

Saddened to learn the news that Tabassum Sahiba has passed away. We will never forget her adorable, smiling and signature style on television.

Jaaved Jaaferi

The pioneer of talk shows. An amazingly versatile and erudite lady who was active till the very end. She was a close friend of my father, as they started their careers together as child actors. Our dearest Tabassum aunty has passed on to her heavenly abode.

Ranvir Shorey

Phool Khile Hain Gulshan-Gulshan was the first celebrity chat show that I remember, and the affable Tabassum ji was always such a delight to watch. May her soul rest in peace.

Ashoke Pandit

No words can do justice to your voice and ever-smiling personality. Never saw her sad. Always full of positive energy, which she used to spread around. Will miss you #Tabassum ji.

Nagma

Extremely sorry to hear this news. May her soul rest in peace. I pray that God gives strength to her family to bear this grave loss.

Madhur Bhandarkar

Sad to hear about the demise of veteran actress and anchor Tabassum ji. As a kid we used to watch her famous show on @DDNational Phool Khile Hain Gulshan Gulshan. My heartfelt condolences to her family members. —TMS