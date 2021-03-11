Celebs post Tributes

Several celebrities took to social media and posted tributes. John Travolta tweeted, “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!” Priyanka Chopra wrote on her Instagram Story, “Rest in Peace, Olivia Newton-John. Your legacy will always shine on.”

Singer Rod Stewart called her “the perfect lady, gorgeous, with great poise and with a certain Aussie sophistication”. US television personality Oprah Winfrey said: “Her positivity was just infectious. You’ll be missed, Olivia,” she wrote. Oscar-winning actress Marlee Matlin, who co-starred alongside Newton-John in the 1996 film ‘It’s My Party’, called her “the sweetest and brightest light” in a Twitter tribute.

Kylie Minogue, Hugh Jackman, Barbra Streisand and many other celebs also paid tributes. — TMS